TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- On July 12, Instagram user shengkai_travel posted this amazing photo of Jinlun Bridge (金崙大橋), which was dubbed "the most beautiful viaduct" by Taiwanese netizens in 2017.

The four-lane viaduct in the eastern Taiwanese county of Taitung was opened to traffic on Oct. 15, 2017 as scheduled after four years of construction on the structure at the cost of NT$1.5 billion. The 3.25 kilometer-long bridge starts at the 412-kilometer mark of Provincial Highway No. 9 north of Jinlun Railway Station in the north and ends at 415-kilometer mark north of the deserted Duoliang Railway Station in the south.

In an Instagram post uploaded on July 12, user shengkai_travel described the spectacular view for motorists "like going straight into the Pacific Ocean." The post has since gained 6,919 likes and 124 comments.

The four-lane viaduct is a part of the so-called South Link Highway. The construction of the viaduct was intended to bypass the traffic congestion caused by the two-lane street in Jinlun village and save drivers 30 minutes on their way between Taitung and Kaohsiung.

A popular sightseeing destination for tourists is Jinlun village is famous hot spring. The photographer recommended stopping by the Jinlun 7-11 to help out a local family that runs the shop.



Photo by Instagram user @shengkai_travel.