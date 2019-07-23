  1. Home
Internal police inquiry into assaults against Hong Kong protesters not sufficient: British MP

Andrew Murrison demands comprehensive, independent probe into Hong Kong police response to protesters

By Zin Kao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/07/23 12:38
Andrew Murrison (Source: Andrew Murrison's official website)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A Minister of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, Andrew Murrison, said the British government “will be keeping a close eye” on the Hong Kong government’s investigation into the assault on protesters on Monday (July 22), the BBC reports.

The violence committed on Sunday night (July 21) in Hong Kong has shocked the world. Police shot more than 30 rubber bullets at protesters near Sheung Wan, while gangs dressed in white shirts, thought to be connected to the police, brutally and indiscriminately attacked protesters, as well as citizens returning home, at Yuen Long Station.

Murrison condemned the violence but, for the moment, refrained from concluding who the culprits behind the “disturbing scene” were. He told MPs that the British government “will continue to stand up and speak out” and that he “stands by people’s right to protest peacefully and lawfully.”

British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt has already called for an independent inquiry into the police response to protests. Murrison demanded that the inquiry be “full, comprehensive, and crucially independent,” adding that “It probably is not sufficient simply to have an internal police inquiry.”
Hong Kong protests
Yuen Long attack
Sheung Wan protests

