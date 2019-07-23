Monday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Cleveland
|021
|012
|010—7
|12
|0
|Toronto
|010
|020
|000—3
|5
|1
Clevinger, Clippard (8) and R.Perez; Borucki, Shafer (5), Mayza (6), Gaviglio (8), Law (9) and Jansen. W_Clevinger 4-2. L_Borucki 0-1. HRs_Cleveland, Mercado (8). Toronto, McKinney (6), Smoak (16).
|Boston
|007
|100
|001—9
|12
|0
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|031—4
|9
|0
E.Rodriguez, Eovaldi (8), Barnes (8), Taylor (9) and Vazquez; Beeks, Roe (4), Poche (6), Wood (7), Brosseau (9) and Zunino. W_E.Rodriguez 12-4. L_Beeks 5-1. HRs_Boston, Benintendi (8), Travis (2), Martinez (20).
|Oakland
|000
|100
|000—
|1
|2
|0
|Houston
|047
|000
|00x—11
|13
|1
Bailey, Schlitter (3), Wang (6), Martini (8) and Phegley; Cole, Rondon (8), Smith (9) and Chirinos. W_Cole 11-5. L_Bailey 8-7. HRs_Houston, Diaz (6), Gurriel (19), Alvarez (11).
|New York
|002
|121
|000—6
|13
|1
|Minnesota
|203
|201
|00x—8
|8
|0
Sabathia, Cessa (5), Holder (8) and G.Sanchez; M.Perez, Duffey (5), Thorpe (6), Harper (8), Rogers (9) and Garver. W_Thorpe 1-1. L_Sabathia 5-5. Sv_Rogers (15). HRs_New York, Voit (19), Urshela (10), LeMahieu (15). Minnesota, Cruz (20), Polanco (14), Kepler (25), Garver 2 (19).
|INTERLEAGUE
|Miami
|010
|000
|000—1
|4
|0
|Chicago
|202
|032
|00x—9
|10
|1
Richards, Quijada (6), Romo (8) and Alfaro; Nova and McCann. W_Nova 5-9. L_Richards 3-12. HRs_Miami, Alfaro (11). Chicago, Goins (2), McCann (12), Abreu (22), Moncada (18).
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|St. Louis
|001
|100
|000
|4—6
|8
|1
|Pittsburgh
|001
|100
|000
|3—5
|12
|3
Ponce de Leon, Wacha (4), Webb (7), Brebbia (9), Shreve (9), C.Martinez (10) and Wieters, Knizner; Williams, Feliz (6), Liriano (7), R.Rodriguez (8), Crick (9), Holmes (10), Escobar (10) and E.Diaz. W_Shreve 1-0. L_Holmes 1-1. Sv_C.Martinez (9). HRs_St. Louis, Wieters (8), Goldschmidt (19). Pittsburgh, Kang (10).
|Cincinnati
|000
|011
|202—6
|12
|0
|Milwaukee
|001
|000
|040—5
|8
|0
Gray, Lorenzen (7), Garrett (7), R.Iglesias (8), W.Peralta (8), Hughes (9) and Graterol; C.Anderson, Albers (6), Houser (7), Jeffress (9) and Grandal. W_W.Peralta 1-1. L_Jeffress 3-3. Sv_Hughes (1). HRs_Cincinnati, Suarez 2 (26). Milwaukee, Saladino (2).