|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|LeMahieu NYY
|90
|375
|71
|125
|.333
|Brantley Hou
|94
|368
|55
|122
|.332
|Devers Bos
|98
|392
|78
|126
|.321
|Bogaerts Bos
|97
|377
|77
|118
|.313
|Merrifield KC
|101
|424
|70
|131
|.309
|Polanco Min
|93
|390
|58
|119
|.305
|Moncada ChW
|90
|349
|54
|106
|.304
|Alberto Bal
|81
|299
|26
|90
|.301
|Trout LAA
|94
|327
|77
|98
|.300
|Torres NYY
|90
|333
|59
|98
|.294
|Home Runs
Trout, Los Angeles, 32; Encarnacion, New York, 29; Soler, Kansas City, 27; Bregman, Houston, 26; Kepler, Minnesota, 24; GSanchez, New York, 24; Vogelbach, Seattle, 23; 5 tied at 22.
|Runs Batted In
Trout, Los Angeles, 79; Devers, Boston, 77; Bogaerts, Boston, 76; Abreu, Chicago, 72; Soler, Kansas City, 70; Encarnacion, New York, 70; LeMahieu, New York, 68; DoSantana, Seattle, 65; Rosario, Minnesota, 64; Kepler, Minnesota, 64.
|Pitching
German, New York, 12-2; ERodriguez, Boston, 12-4; Verlander, Houston, 12-4; Lynn, Texas, 12-6; Morton, Tampa Bay, 11-3; Giolito, Chicago, 11-4; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 11-4; GCole, Houston, 10-5; Gonzales, Seattle, 10-8; Montas, Oakland, 9-2.