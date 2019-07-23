BC-BBA--Top Ten

BASEBALL'S TOP TEN By The Associated Press AMERICAN LEAGUE G AB R H Pct. LeMahieu NYY 90 375 71 125 .333 Brantley Hou 94 368 55 122 .332 Devers Bos 98 392 78 126 .321 Bogaerts Bos 97 377 77 118 .313 Merrifield KC 101 424 70 131 .309 Polanco Min 93 390 58 119 .305 Moncada ChW 90 349 54 106 .304 Alberto Bal 81 299 26 90 .301 Trout LAA 94 327 77 98 .300 Torres NYY 90 333 59 98 .294 Home Runs

Trout, Los Angeles, 32; Encarnacion, New York, 29; Soler, Kansas City, 27; Bregman, Houston, 26; Kepler, Minnesota, 24; GSanchez, New York, 24; Vogelbach, Seattle, 23; 5 tied at 22.

Runs Batted In

Trout, Los Angeles, 79; Devers, Boston, 77; Bogaerts, Boston, 76; Abreu, Chicago, 72; Soler, Kansas City, 70; Encarnacion, New York, 70; LeMahieu, New York, 68; DoSantana, Seattle, 65; Rosario, Minnesota, 64; Kepler, Minnesota, 64.

Pitching

German, New York, 12-2; ERodriguez, Boston, 12-4; Verlander, Houston, 12-4; Lynn, Texas, 12-6; Morton, Tampa Bay, 11-3; Giolito, Chicago, 11-4; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 11-4; GCole, Houston, 10-5; Gonzales, Seattle, 10-8; Montas, Oakland, 9-2.