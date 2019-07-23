  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2019/07/23 10:46
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
LeMahieu NYY 90 375 71 125 .333
Brantley Hou 94 368 55 122 .332
Devers Bos 98 392 78 126 .321
Bogaerts Bos 97 377 77 118 .313
Merrifield KC 101 424 70 131 .309
Polanco Min 93 390 58 119 .305
Moncada ChW 89 345 53 104 .301
Alberto Bal 81 299 26 90 .301
Trout LAA 94 327 77 98 .300
Torres NYY 90 333 59 98 .294
Home Runs

Trout, Los Angeles, 32; Encarnacion, New York, 29; Soler, Kansas City, 27; Bregman, Houston, 26; Kepler, Minnesota, 24; GSanchez, New York, 24; Vogelbach, Seattle, 23; 4 tied at 22.

Runs Batted In

Trout, Los Angeles, 79; Devers, Boston, 77; Bogaerts, Boston, 76; Soler, Kansas City, 70; Encarnacion, New York, 70; Abreu, Chicago, 69; LeMahieu, New York, 68; DoSantana, Seattle, 65; Rosario, Minnesota, 64; Kepler, Minnesota, 64.

Pitching

German, New York, 12-2; ERodriguez, Boston, 12-4; Verlander, Houston, 12-4; Lynn, Texas, 12-6; Morton, Tampa Bay, 11-3; Giolito, Chicago, 11-4; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 11-4; GCole, Houston, 10-5; Gonzales, Seattle, 10-8; Montas, Oakland, 9-2.