Monday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Cleveland
|021
|012
|010—7
|12
|0
|Toronto
|010
|020
|000—3
|5
|1
Clevinger, Clippard (8) and Perez; Borucki, Shafer (5), Mayza (6), Gaviglio (8), Law (9) and Jansen. W_Clevinger 4-2. L_Borucki 0-1. HRs_Cleveland, Mercado (8). Toronto, McKinney (6), Smoak (16).
___
|Boston
|007
|100
|001—9
|12
|0
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|031—4
|9
|0
Rodriguez, Eovaldi (8), Barnes (8), Taylor (9) and Vazquez; Beeks, Roe (4), Poche (6), Wood (7), Brosseau (9) and Zunino. W_Rodriguez 12-4. L_Beeks 5-1. HRs_Boston, Benintendi (8), Travis (2), Martinez (20).