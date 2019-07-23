  1. Home
Monday's Major League Linescores

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/07/23 10:41
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Cleveland 021 012 010—7 12 0
Toronto 010 020 000—3 5 1

Clevinger, Clippard (8) and Perez; Borucki, Shafer (5), Mayza (6), Gaviglio (8), Law (9) and Jansen. W_Clevinger 4-2. L_Borucki 0-1. HRs_Cleveland, Mercado (8). Toronto, McKinney (6), Smoak (16).

___

Boston 007 100 001—9 12 0
Tampa Bay 000 000 031—4 9 0

Rodriguez, Eovaldi (8), Barnes (8), Taylor (9) and Vazquez; Beeks, Roe (4), Poche (6), Wood (7), Brosseau (9) and Zunino. W_Rodriguez 12-4. L_Beeks 5-1. HRs_Boston, Benintendi (8), Travis (2), Martinez (20).