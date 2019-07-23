TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Taipei's Da'an Forest Park saw a record amount of rainfall within a half-hour on Monday afternoon as thunderstorms drenched the city.
The Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said that thunderstorms began to appear in Taipei around 3 p.m. on Monday afternoon (July 22). From 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. the rainfall in Da'an Forest Park reached 116 mm, and from 3:10 p.m. to 4:10 p.m. the accumulation was even greater at 136 mm.
The rainfall in Da'an District reached 99.5 mm within a half hour, a new record according to Taipei's Mayor Ko Wen-je. The thunderstorms finally subsided in Taipei City and New Taipei City at around 5 p.m., according to the CWB.
In addition, areas around Gongguan and National Taiwan University saw over 100 mm of rain. Songshan District's Taipei Arena and Xinyi District's Taipei City Hall saw over 80 mm.
At 7 p.m. on Monday, Ko made the following announcement on Facebook:
"The heavy rain in the afternoon has set a record for rainfall within a half-hour in Da'an District, which is the highest in history, and has also caused many floods in Taipei City. After the CWB sent a national level rainstorm alert message at 3:59 p.m., our Central Emergency Operation Center immediately issued a level two alert.
Fortunately, with the cooperation of various units, most of the water has subsided. We will record all the waterlogged sections, collect data, see what needs to be improved, and quickly make changes."
Remember everyone, heavy rain may still occur over the next few days, and citizens in flood-prone areas should be vigilant and ready.