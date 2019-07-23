TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Taipei's Da'an Forest Park saw a record amount of rainfall within a half-hour on Monday afternoon as thunderstorms drenched the city.

The Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said that thunderstorms began to appear in Taipei around 3 p.m. on Monday afternoon (July 22). From 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. the rainfall in Da'an Forest Park reached 116 mm, and from 3:10 p.m. to 4:10 p.m. the accumulation was even greater at 136 mm.

The rainfall in Da'an District reached 99.5 mm within a half hour, a new record according to Taipei's Mayor Ko Wen-je. The thunderstorms finally subsided in Taipei City and New Taipei City at around 5 p.m., according to the CWB.

In addition, areas around Gongguan and National Taiwan University saw over 100 mm of rain. Songshan District's Taipei Arena and Xinyi District's Taipei City Hall saw over 80 mm.

