|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|64
|34
|.653
|—
|Tampa Bay
|57
|45
|.559
|9
|Boston
|54
|46
|.540
|11
|Toronto
|38
|64
|.373
|28
|Baltimore
|31
|67
|.316
|33
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|60
|38
|.612
|—
|Cleveland
|58
|41
|.586
|2½
|Chicago
|44
|52
|.458
|15
|Kansas City
|37
|64
|.366
|24½
|Detroit
|30
|65
|.316
|28½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|64
|37
|.634
|—
|Oakland
|57
|43
|.570
|6½
|Los Angeles
|52
|49
|.515
|12
|Texas
|50
|49
|.505
|13
|Seattle
|40
|62
|.392
|24½
___
|Sunday's Games
Baltimore 5, Boston 0
Colorado 8, N.Y. Yankees 4
Cleveland 5, Kansas City 4
Detroit 4, Toronto 3, 10 innings
Tampa Bay 4, Chicago White Sox 2
Houston 5, Texas 3
Minnesota 7, Oakland 6
L.A. Angels 9, Seattle 3
|Monday's Games
Cleveland 7, Toronto 3
Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Miami at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
Cleveland (Bauer 9-7) at Toronto (Sanchez 3-14), 7:07 p.m.
Boston (Sale 4-9) at Tampa Bay (Morton 11-3), 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 8-2) at Detroit (Boyd 6-8), 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Duffy 4-5) at Atlanta (Keuchel 3-3), 7:20 p.m.
Miami (Smith 5-4) at Chicago White Sox (Covey 1-5), 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (German 12-2) at Minnesota (Gibson 9-4), 8:10 p.m.
Oakland (Fiers 9-3) at Houston (Miley 8-4), 8:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Bundy 4-11) at Arizona (Kelly 7-9), 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Pena 7-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 7-6), 10:10 p.m.
Texas (Sampson 6-6) at Seattle (TBD), 10:10 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Boston at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 3:40 p.m.
Cleveland at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Kansas City at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Miami at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.