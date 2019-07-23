  1. Home
American League

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/07/23 10:09
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 64 34 .653
Tampa Bay 57 45 .559 9
Boston 54 46 .540 11
Toronto 38 64 .373 28
Baltimore 31 67 .316 33
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 60 38 .612
Cleveland 58 41 .586
Chicago 44 52 .458 15
Kansas City 37 64 .366 24½
Detroit 30 65 .316 28½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 64 37 .634
Oakland 57 43 .570
Los Angeles 52 49 .515 12
Texas 50 49 .505 13
Seattle 40 62 .392 24½

___

Sunday's Games

Baltimore 5, Boston 0

Colorado 8, N.Y. Yankees 4

Cleveland 5, Kansas City 4

Detroit 4, Toronto 3, 10 innings

Tampa Bay 4, Chicago White Sox 2

Houston 5, Texas 3

Minnesota 7, Oakland 6

L.A. Angels 9, Seattle 3

Monday's Games

Cleveland 7, Toronto 3

Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Cleveland (Bauer 9-7) at Toronto (Sanchez 3-14), 7:07 p.m.

Boston (Sale 4-9) at Tampa Bay (Morton 11-3), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 8-2) at Detroit (Boyd 6-8), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Duffy 4-5) at Atlanta (Keuchel 3-3), 7:20 p.m.

Miami (Smith 5-4) at Chicago White Sox (Covey 1-5), 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (German 12-2) at Minnesota (Gibson 9-4), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (Fiers 9-3) at Houston (Miley 8-4), 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Bundy 4-11) at Arizona (Kelly 7-9), 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Pena 7-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 7-6), 10:10 p.m.

Texas (Sampson 6-6) at Seattle (TBD), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Boston at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 3:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Kansas City at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Miami at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.