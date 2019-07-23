LOS ANGELES (AP) — Brad Pitt knows Hollywood is going through a moment of vast change with the rise of streaming and says he thinks it's a good thing.

As a producer, he says the birth of streaming services has meant more opportunities for talented writers, directors and actors to get projects made.

Pitt hopes it doesn't destroy the cinema experience but says you can't push against change either.

His "Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood" co-star Leonardo DiCaprio agreed. He says edgy projects he tried and failed to get made a decade ago are now not only being financed but at a high quality too.

"Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood " is set in 1969, another time of great change in the movie industry. It opens nationwide Friday.