FILE - In this July 11, 2019 file photo, Brad Pitt, from left, Leonardo DiCaprio, Quentin Tarantino and Margot Robbie attend the photo call for "Once
FILE - This July 11, 2019 file photo shows Brad Pitt, left, and Leonardo DiCaprio at the photo call for "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" in Los Angeles
FILE - This July 11, 2019 file photo shows Margot Robbie at the photo call for "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" in Los Angeles. The film opens on July
FILE - This July 11, 2019 file photo shows Margot Robbie at the photo call for "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" in Los Angeles. The film opens on July
FILE - This July 11, 2019 file photo shows Brad Pitt at the photo call for "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" in Los Angeles. The film opens on July 26.
FILE - This July 11, 2019 file photo shows Leonardo DiCaprio at the photo call for "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" in Los Angeles. The film opens on J
This image released by Sony Pictures shows Brad Pitt, left, and Leonardo DiCaprio in Quentin Tarantino's "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood." (Andrew Coo
This image released by Sony Pictures shows, from left, Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Al Pacino in Quentin Tarantino's "Once Upon a Time in Hollywoo
This image released by Sony Pictures shows Brad Pitt in Quentin Tarantino's "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood." (Andrew Cooper/Sony-Columbia Pictures via
This image released by Sony Pictures shows Leonardo DiCaprio in Quentin Tarantino's "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood." (Andrew Cooper/Sony-Columbia Pic
This image released by Sony Pictures shows Leonardo DiCaprio in Quentin Tarantino's "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood." (Andrew Cooper/Sony-Columbia Pic
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Brad Pitt knows Hollywood is going through a moment of vast change with the rise of streaming and says he thinks it's a good thing.
As a producer, he says the birth of streaming services has meant more opportunities for talented writers, directors and actors to get projects made.
Pitt hopes it doesn't destroy the cinema experience but says you can't push against change either.
His "Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood" co-star Leonardo DiCaprio agreed. He says edgy projects he tried and failed to get made a decade ago are now not only being financed but at a high quality too.
"Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood " is set in 1969, another time of great change in the movie industry. It opens nationwide Friday.