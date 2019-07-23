  1. Home
  2. World

BC-US--Copper, US

By  Associated Press
2019/07/23 03:18

New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Mon:

(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
Jul 273.50 274.15 271.45 271.45 Down 3.00
Aug 274.60 274.70 271.60 271.80 Down 3.10
Sep 275.30 275.95 271.90 272.20 Down 3.05
Oct 275.35 275.35 272.60 272.65 Down 3.00
Nov 273.80 273.95 273.05 273.05 Down 3.00
Dec 275.50 276.55 272.85 273.10 Down 2.85
Jan 273.70 273.70 273.70 273.70 Down 2.85
Feb 274.10 Down 2.75
Mar 275.35 275.75 273.85 274.00 Down 2.70
Apr 274.55 Down 2.65
May 277.20 277.20 274.65 274.80 Down 2.55
Jun 275.30 Down 2.50
Jul 276.70 276.70 275.50 275.60 Down 2.45
Aug 276.20 Down 2.40
Sep 276.50 Down 2.35
Oct 277.15 Down 2.35
Nov 277.55 Down 2.30
Dec 277.60 Down 2.30
Jan 278.00 Down 2.50
Feb 278.55 Down 2.30
Mar 278.40 Down 2.30
Apr 278.45 Down 2.30
May 278.80 Down 2.30
Jun 279.05 Down 2.30
Jul 279.20 Down 2.30
Sep 279.50 Down 2.30
Dec 279.90 Down 2.30
Mar 280.20 Down 2.30
May 280.25 Down 2.30
Jul 280.40 Down 2.30
Sep 280.45 Down 2.30
Dec 280.50 Down 2.30
Mar 280.55 Down 2.30
May 280.60 Down 2.30
Jul 280.65 Down 2.30
Sep 280.70 Down 2.30
Dec 280.75 Down 2.30
Mar 280.80 Down 2.30
May 280.85 Down 2.30