New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Mon:
(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|Jul
|273.50
|274.15
|271.45
|271.45 Down 3.00
|Aug
|274.60
|274.70
|271.60
|271.80 Down 3.10
|Sep
|275.30
|275.95
|271.90
|272.20 Down 3.05
|Oct
|275.35
|275.35
|272.60
|272.65 Down 3.00
|Nov
|273.80
|273.95
|273.05
|273.05 Down 3.00
|Dec
|275.50
|276.55
|272.85
|273.10 Down 2.85
|Jan
|273.70
|273.70
|273.70
|273.70 Down 2.85
|Feb
|274.10 Down 2.75
|Mar
|275.35
|275.75
|273.85
|274.00 Down 2.70
|Apr
|274.55 Down 2.65
|May
|277.20
|277.20
|274.65
|274.80 Down 2.55
|Jun
|275.30 Down 2.50
|Jul
|276.70
|276.70
|275.50
|275.60 Down 2.45
|Aug
|276.20 Down 2.40
|Sep
|276.50 Down 2.35
|Oct
|277.15 Down 2.35
|Nov
|277.55 Down 2.30
|Dec
|277.60 Down 2.30
|Jan
|278.00 Down 2.50
|Feb
|278.55 Down 2.30
|Mar
|278.40 Down 2.30
|Apr
|278.45 Down 2.30
|May
|278.80 Down 2.30
|Jun
|279.05 Down 2.30
|Jul
|279.20 Down 2.30
|Sep
|279.50 Down 2.30
|Dec
|279.90 Down 2.30
|Mar
|280.20 Down 2.30
|May
|280.25 Down 2.30
|Jul
|280.40 Down 2.30
|Sep
|280.45 Down 2.30
|Dec
|280.50 Down 2.30
|Mar
|280.55 Down 2.30
|May
|280.60 Down 2.30
|Jul
|280.65 Down 2.30
|Sep
|280.70 Down 2.30
|Dec
|280.75 Down 2.30
|Mar
|280.80 Down 2.30
|May
|280.85 Down 2.30