New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Sep
|108.95
|Down 2.20
|Sep
|106.70
|108.00
|105.00
|105.10
|Down 2.20
|Oct
|108.95
|Down 2.20
|Dec
|110.90
|111.90
|108.90
|108.95
|Down 2.20
|Mar
|114.65
|115.50
|112.55
|112.65
|Down 2.15
|May
|116.75
|117.80
|114.85
|114.95
|Down 2.15
|Jul
|118.80
|119.70
|116.90
|117.00
|Down 2.10
|Sep
|120.75
|121.50
|119.00
|119.00
|Down 2.05
|Dec
|123.40
|124.60
|121.90
|121.90
|Down 2.05
|Mar
|125.40
|125.40
|124.80
|124.80
|Down 1.95
|May
|127.15
|127.15
|126.70
|126.70
|Down 1.95
|Jul
|128.95
|128.95
|128.45
|128.45
|Down 1.95
|Sep
|130.60
|130.60
|130.05
|130.05
|Down 1.95
|Dec
|132.90
|132.90
|132.30
|132.30
|Down 1.95
|Mar
|134.50
|Down 1.95
|May
|136.05
|Down 1.95