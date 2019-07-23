  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2019/07/23 03:19

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Sep 108.95 Down 2.20
Sep 106.70 108.00 105.00 105.10 Down 2.20
Oct 108.95 Down 2.20
Dec 110.90 111.90 108.90 108.95 Down 2.20
Mar 114.65 115.50 112.55 112.65 Down 2.15
May 116.75 117.80 114.85 114.95 Down 2.15
Jul 118.80 119.70 116.90 117.00 Down 2.10
Sep 120.75 121.50 119.00 119.00 Down 2.05
Dec 123.40 124.60 121.90 121.90 Down 2.05
Mar 125.40 125.40 124.80 124.80 Down 1.95
May 127.15 127.15 126.70 126.70 Down 1.95
Jul 128.95 128.95 128.45 128.45 Down 1.95
Sep 130.60 130.60 130.05 130.05 Down 1.95
Dec 132.90 132.90 132.30 132.30 Down 1.95
Mar 134.50 Down 1.95
May 136.05 Down 1.95