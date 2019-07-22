TORONTO (AP) — The separate discoveries of three bodies and a burning car with missing occupants are shaking rural northern British Columbia.

Canadian police say they're searching for two men whose burning car was discovered on Friday about 30 miles (50 kilometers) south of Dease Lake.

During that hunt, they found an unidentified body a little over a mile (about 2 kilometers) from the car.

It's about 300 miles (500 kilometers) of remote territory from the spot where an Australian and his American girlfriend were found murdered earlier in the week.

Police acknowledge in a late Sunday news release that "there are growing community concerns about the ongoing homicide investigations in northern B.C."

Police say the burned vehicle belongs to young Canadians who haven't been in touch with family for several days.