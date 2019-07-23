TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Two schools, from east and south Taiwan, are improving their students’ exploratory learning, information retrieval and independent thinking, as part of a collaborative learning program.

Additionally, it is hoped that students can learn more about agriculture, to appreciate food better, and understand the concept of sustainability. The schools aim to encourage concern for the environment and appreciation of local dietary culture.

Dawang Elementary School (大王國小), at the foot of Kinchen Mountain in Tamali Township, Taitung County, is 100 years old. It faces the Pacific Ocean and is in a multicultural community rich in agricultural products such as sugar, apples and roselle. The school uses high-tech devices to promote food and agricultural education as part of the wide-ranging curriculum.

Kaohsiung’s Ai-Guo Elementary School (愛國國小) has developed a variety of creative activities to learn science, including science DIY, special topics, research presentations, science exploration camps, municipal science garden parties, and urban-rural scientific and cultural exchanges. The school has also done well in national science exhibitions and at international science events, such as the Beijing Students Robotic Intelligence Competition and International Exhibition for Young Inventors.

Both Dawang and Ai-Guo have publicized their unique curriculums, promoted exchanges and collaborative learning, ensuring that students have plenty of fun while they learn.

(K-12 Education Administration, Ministry of Education video)

(K-12 Education Administration, Ministry of Education photos)