TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A delegation from Luxembourg's Ministry of the Economy joined forces with Taiwan's Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST) on Friday (July 19) to promote startup innovation and networking between the two countries.

Representatives from Luxembourg's Ministry of the Economy attended an event hosted by tech innovation hub Taiwan Tech Arena (TTA), aiming to increase collaboration between emerging Luxembourgian companies and their Taiwanese counterparts. According to MOST, the delegation “introduced its entrepreneurship environment and the experience of (the) Europe market to Taiwanese startups.”

The opening address was delivered by Dr. Chyou-Huey Chiou, the director general of MOST’s Department of Academia-Industry Collaboration and Science Park Affairs. Chiou had in May taken a team of Taiwanese startups to ICT Spring, a global tech conference held annually in Luxembourg, where they inked a 4.5 million euro agreement with Belgium-based pharmaceutical Janssen and Swiss health company be.care, says Taiwan Tech Arena.

According to Daniel da Cruz, Director General for Foreign Trade and Investment Promotion at Luxembourg’s Ministry of the Economy, Taiwan and Luxembourg share a robust trade relationship, and both are known as global leaders in technology and innovation. Da Cruz further stated that the two countries’ entrepreneurship ecosystems complement each other, facilitating the exchange of new business operations between Europe and Asia.