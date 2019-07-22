Taiwan ranked 10th for foreign travel

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) –Taiwan is ranked in the top 10 for the number of nationals visiting overseas destinations, according to Mastercard’s 2018 Global Destination Cities Index, Liberty Times reported on Monday (July 22).

The same index also showed that tourists from China, South Korea, Japan and Taiwan were high-spending visitors in the 200 top city destinations that hosted international gusts in 2018, accounting for 18.5 percent of all visitors’ total expenditure in the cities. This figure was 11 percent just 10 years ago, Liberty Times reported.

The Mastercard report also found that tourists from the U.S. continued to top the list of origin countries for travel to the 200 cities, accounting for 9.9 percent of the cities’ total international visitors. However, in the past 10 years, tourists from the Asia-Pacific region have increased significantly, according to the report.

In 2018, tourists from China accounted for 9 percent of the total of international visitors, which saw it ranked second, up from seventh in 2009, according to the Mastercard report. Both South Korea and Taiwan made it into the top 10 for the first time in 2018, accounting for, respectively, 3.4 percent and 2.3 percent of the world’s total international visitors. Japanese tourists accounted for 3.1 percent, and its ranking fell from fifth to seventh.

The top 10 origin countries for travel to foreign destinations in 2018 were the U.S., China, Germany, the U.K., France, South Korea, Japan, Canada, Russia, and Taiwan, according to the Mastercard report, Liberty Times reported.

According to Taiwan Tourism Bureau statistics, more than 16.64 million Taiwanese tourists visited foreign countries in 2018. Japan was the most popular destination, attracting 4.82 million Taiwan visitors.