MUMBAI, India (AP) — A fire officer says a big blaze has broken out in a high-rise building with offices of a state-run telephone company in Mumbai, India's financial capital, and dozens of people are feared trapped.

The officer says 14 fire engines at the site are evacuating people using hydraulic platforms in the city's Bandra area.

Television images showed people breaking window panes and waving to fire officers to evacuate them. No casualties were immediately reported.

A woman rescued by fire services told the New Delhi Television news channel that 30 to 40 people were waiting to be evacuated from the building, with the third and fourth floors filled with smoke.

Fires are common in India, where building laws and safety norms are often flouted by builders and residents.