TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A Korean cargo ship on its way to Incheon from Brazil was raided by pirates near the Singapore Strait shortly before dawn on Monday (July 22).

The pirates waylaid the CK Bluebell, a 229-meter bulk carrier, approximately 160 km from the strait's entrance, Yonhap News Agency reports. Speeding toward it at a clip of over 20 knots, the pirates easily overtook the freighter.

Seven armed pirates boarded the vessel, making off with US$13,000 in cash in addition to personal effects such as cell phones, clothes, and shoes, the news agency reports. However, according to South Korean officials, only minor injuries were reported after the confrontation.

The CK Bluebell resumed its northeasterly course toward Incheon without further mishap. Yonhap says the South Korean Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries has alerted Korean ships in the vicinity of the strait to be on their guard.