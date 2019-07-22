TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Hong Kong investment in Taiwan increased by 203 percent in the first half of 2019, which indicates capital flight could have been triggered by the political turmoil in the former British colony, Liberty Times reported on Monday (July 22).

The city’s investment in Taiwan reached US$340 million (NT$10.5 billion) in the first half of 2019, according to the Ministry of Economic Affairs’ Statistics of Investment Commission.

Darson Chiu (邱達生), deputy director of the Macroeconomic Forecasting Center at the Taiwan Institute of Economic Research, said the Hong Kong government's proposed extradition bill had caused business anxiety. He said multinational enterprises were worried about whether politics would affect Hong Kong's financial independence and whether its free systems would continue, Liberty Times reported.

According to the numbers, 1,718 foreign direct investment (FDI) projects for a total of US$3.51 billion were approved from January to June 2019. This indicates an increase of 3.31 percent in the number of cases, and an increase of 16.99 percent in FDI compared with the same period in 2018.

As for China investment, 62 cases were approved for a total of US$47.47 million from January to June 2019. This indicates a decrease of 8.82 percent in the number of cases, and a 65.48 percent decrease in FDI compared with the same period in 2018.