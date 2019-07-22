TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- An unnamed woman traveling from China to Taiwan was fined NT$200,000 (US$6,400) for attempting to bring foreign pork products into the country on Sunday (July 21).

The woman in question, a Taiwanese national, was traveling from Lanqi in Fujian Province to the Matsu Islands' Nangan Township. After repeatedly denying having brought any contraband into Taiwan, her luggage was inspected at the quarantine station, where a box of Huangshan pastries containing pork was found, reports the Liberty Times.

After the discovery was made, officials issued the offender a fine of NT$200,000 – the minimum amount for bringing foreign pork products into the country. At this point, the woman started trembling and said that she had forgotten about the pastries in her luggage, but it was too late as her fine had already been levied.

In order to stem the flow of swine fever from China, travelers entering Taiwan are not permitted to bring any meat products with them. Ports of entry to Taiwan have scaled up inspections, with fines for violations ranging from NT$200,000 to NT$1 million. If foreign offenders are unable to pay the fine, they will be denied entry into the country.