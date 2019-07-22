TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- The Central Weather Bureau (CWB) has issued a heavy rain advisory for 17 counties and cities in Taiwan today (July 22).

At 3:23 p.m. this afternoon, the CWB sent a text message warning residents of Taipei City, New Taipei City, and Taoyuan City of thunderstorms until 4 p.m. The warning then was extended to 5:15 p.m.

The CWB has issued a heavy rain advisory for New Taipei City, Keelung City, Yilan County, Hsinchu County, Hsinchu City, Taoyuan City, Miaoli County, Taitung City, Hualien County, Nantou County, Chiayi County, Yunlin County, Tainan City, Kaohsiung City, Taitung County, and Pingtung County. It has also issued an extremely heavy rain advisory for Taipei City.