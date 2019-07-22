TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A woman was hit by a Puyuma express train after apparently leaping off a station platform in New Taipei City this afternoon (July 22).

At 12:53 p.m. today, as the Puyuma 271 express running from Hualien to Changhua was about to arrive at Banqiao Station;s platform 2, a woman suddenly fell onto the tracks and was struck by the train, reported CNA. At 1:10 p.m., the woman was removed from the tracks by firemen and was rushed to Far Eastern Memorial Hospital for emergency medical treatment, reported UDN.

Tracks two through four at Banqiao station were shut down to enable police to carry out an investigation. The Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) arranged for about 150 passengers on the train to transfer to Tze-Chiang Limited Express (自強號) 125.



(New Taipei City Police Deparment photo)

Police said that when paramedics arrived on the scene, the woman was not showing any vital signs and they rushed her to the hospital. Officers said that the cause of the accident is under investigation.

According to witnesses at the scene, a 45-year-old woman surnamed Chen (陳) suddenly jumped off the platform just as the train was arriving at the station and was struck by the lead locomotive, reported UDN.