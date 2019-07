TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Korean couple Song Hye-kyo and Song Joong-ki have officially divorced without spousal support problem.

Song Hye-kyo, 37, and Song Joong-ki, 34, had met while playing in the Korean soap opera Descendants of the Sun. Their marriage lasted only one year and 8 months, the Central News Agency reported.

Song Hye-kyo's management company UAA announced that the divorce has become official at the Seoul Family Court and that neither of the actors asked for spousal support.