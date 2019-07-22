TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Taiwan passport holders are now eligible to clear immigration via the eGate automatic border control system at both of Rome's airports, making Taiwan only one of eight countries in the world afforded this special privilege outside the EU.

Recently, Rome's Leonardo da Vinci International Airport and Ciampino Giovan Battista Pastine Airport, have opened up their eGate system for passengers from Taiwan, reported Liberty Times. As long as the applicant is over the age of 14 and posses a Taiwan passport with an electronic microprocessor chip, they are eligible for the expedited service.

Taiwan is the eighth non-European country to be granted the privilege, and Hong Kong and Singapore passport holders will soon be eligible as well. Eligible European countries include all EU and EEA (European Economic Area) member states, Switzerland, Monaco, San Marino, and Vatican City. The eligible non-European countries include the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, South Korea, Israel, and Taiwan.

In addition, Germany's Frankfurt and Munich airports also included Taiwan in their EasyPass automatic border control system list last summer. The special privileges afforded Taiwanese passengers is consistent with Taiwan's ranking as having the 29th most powerful passport in the world.

In recent years, South Korea and Australia, have been allowing Taiwanese passengers to apply for their automatic customs clearance systems. In addition, Japan, the UK, and the U.S. also offer this preferential treatment to Taiwan passport holders, but they need to pay in advance and pass a screening process.