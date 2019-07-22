TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) rode horses with Colorado Senator Cory Gardner on the return leg of her tour of Caribbean allies.

On Friday (July 19), Tsai arrived in Denver on the final stage of her overseas tour, dubbed a “Journey of Freedom, Democracy and Sustainability." Her stop in Colorado marks the first time a sitting president of Taiwan has visited Colorado.

On Saturday (July 20), Gardner took Tsai on a horseback riding trip, during which she sported a cowboy hat and shouted "Yee-Haw!" reported CNA. On Sunday (July 21), Tsai posted photos and videos of the excursion, and Twitter and Facebook and thanked the senator for "introducing the beauty, culture, & innovation of his home state of Colorado to our delegation & the Taiwanese people."



Tsai (third from right), Gardner (right). (Screenshot from Tsai Ing-wen Facebook page)

During a meeting with Gardner, who heads the Senate Foreign Relations Subcommittee on East Asia and the Pacific, the president called for more support from the international community for the democracy activists in Hong Kong, CNA reported. The Senator also participated in a closed-door meeting between Tsai and Colorado’s Democrat Governor, Jared Polis.



Tsai riding horse in Colorado. (Photo from Tsai Ing-wen Facebook page)



Tsai (left), Gardner (right). (CNA photo)