  1. Home
  2. Photo of the Day

Photo of the Day: Taiwan's president riding horseback in Colorado

Yee-Haw: Taiwan President Tsai rides horses with Colorado Senator Cory Gardner

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/07/22 14:43
Gardner (left), Tsai (right). (Photo from Tsai Ing-wen Twitter)

Gardner (left), Tsai (right). (Photo from Tsai Ing-wen Twitter)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) rode horses with Colorado Senator Cory Gardner on the return leg of her tour of Caribbean allies.

On Friday (July 19), Tsai arrived in Denver on the final stage of her overseas tour, dubbed a “Journey of Freedom, Democracy and Sustainability." Her stop in Colorado marks the first time a sitting president of Taiwan has visited Colorado.

On Saturday (July 20), Gardner took Tsai on a horseback riding trip, during which she sported a cowboy hat and shouted "Yee-Haw!" reported CNA. On Sunday (July 21), Tsai posted photos and videos of the excursion, and Twitter and Facebook and thanked the senator for "introducing the beauty, culture, & innovation of his home state of Colorado to our delegation & the Taiwanese people."


Tsai (third from right), Gardner (right). (Screenshot from Tsai Ing-wen Facebook page)

During a meeting with Gardner, who heads the Senate Foreign Relations Subcommittee on East Asia and the Pacific, the president called for more support from the international community for the democracy activists in Hong Kong, CNA reported. The Senator also participated in a closed-door meeting between Tsai and Colorado’s Democrat Governor, Jared Polis.


Tsai riding horse in Colorado. (Photo from Tsai Ing-wen Facebook page)


Tsai (left), Gardner (right). (CNA photo)
Tsai administration
Tsai Ing-wen
Tsai trip
Senator Cory Gardner
Cory Gardner

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan president calls for unity in presidential election bid
Taiwan president calls for unity in presidential election bid
2019/07/21 10:36
Formosa Alliance forms new Taiwanese party, not planning own presidential candidate
Formosa Alliance forms new Taiwanese party, not planning own presidential candidate
2019/07/20 19:58
Taiwan President Tsai supports Hong Kong activists in meeting with Colorado leaders
Taiwan President Tsai supports Hong Kong activists in meeting with Colorado leaders
2019/07/20 15:15
President of Taiwan welcomed by hundreds of overseas compatriots in Colorado
President of Taiwan welcomed by hundreds of overseas compatriots in Colorado
2019/07/20 09:20
Han’s primary victory is exactly what the DPP needed
Han’s primary victory is exactly what the DPP needed
2019/07/18 04:08