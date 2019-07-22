  1. Home
Israeli probes into deaths of Palestinians often go nowhere

By ISABEL DEBRE and MOHAMMED DARAGHMEH , Associated Press
2019/07/22
FILE - In this Dec. 4, 2018 file photo, Palestinians pray by the body of Mohammed Habali 22, who was killed by Israeli military forces, during his funeral in the West Bank village of Surda, near Ramallah.

FILE - In this Dec. 15, 2018 file photo, Palestinians carry the body of Mahmoud Nakhleh, 18, who was killed during clashes with Israeli forces, during his funeral in the West Bank village of Beit Rima, near Ramallah.

In this Tuesday July 2, 2019 photo, Raeda, mother of 14-year-old Mohammed Ayyoub, sits near a poster with his photo, at the family home in Jabaliya refugee camp, Gaza Strip.

JALAZON REFUGEE CAMP, West Bank (AP) — The Israeli military has opened investigations into 24 potentially criminal shootings of Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza over the past year.

Yet in what critics say is a pattern, none of the cases yielded convictions or indictments, and in most instances, the army hasn't interviewed key witnesses or retrieved evidence from the field.

B'Tselem, Israel's leading human rights group, grew so frustrated with the system that in 2016 it halted its decades-long practice of assisting military investigations.

In the last eight years, nearly 200 criminal investigations into the shootings of Palestinians have secured just two convictions, according to B'Tselem.

A high-profile case in which a soldier was caught on video fatally shooting a wounded Palestinian attacker lying on the ground, resulted in a reduced sentence of nine months.