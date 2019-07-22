A broken umbrella flies by near riot police, during confrontation with protesters in Hong Kong Sunday, July 21, 2019. Hong Kong police launched tear g
Medical workers help a protester in pain from tear gas fired by policemen on a street in Hong Kong, Sunday, July 21, 2019. Hong Kong police have throw
An egg thrown by a protester hits the National Emblem of the People's Republic of China at the Chinese Liaison Office in Hong Kong on Sunday, July 21,
Protesters take part in a march on a street in Hong Kong, Sunday, July 21, 2019. Thousands of Hong Kong protesters marched from a public park to call
A protestor kicks a tear gas canister during confrontation in Hong Kong Sunday, July 21, 2019. Hong Kong police launched tear gas at protesters Sunday
Protesters are engulfed by teargas during a confrontation with riot police in Hong Kong Sunday, July 21, 2019. Hong Kong police launched tear gas at p
Protesters set fire to a barricade to prevent riot police officers from advancing in Hong Kong on Sunday, July 21, 2019. Hong Kong police launched tea
Protesters are engulfed by teargas during a confrontation with riot police in Hong Kong Sunday, July 21, 2019. Hong Kong police launched tear gas at p
HONG KONG (AP) — China has harshly criticized a demonstration in which eggs were thrown at its office in Hong Kong and messages spray-painted on the exterior walls.
The official People's Daily newspaper said Monday in a front-page commentary that the protesters' actions were "intolerable."
The article headlined "Central Authority Cannot be Challenged" expanded on a strong condemnation issued the previous night by the government's Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office.
One group of protesters targeted China's liaison office in Hong Kong on Sunday night after more than 100,000 people marched through the city to demand democracy and an investigation into the use of force by police to disperse crowds at earlier protests.
Demonstrators fear an erosion of rights and freedoms in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory.