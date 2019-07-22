EU has security concerns over Chinese 5G tech

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- EU Commissioner Julian King has raised concerns over the potential use of Huawei mobile networks in Europe, citing a Chinese law requiring companies to “support” the government with intelligence.

King, the EU’s commissioner in charge of security, spoke of his concern as the EU debates ways to counter potential Chinese interference in the region. There has been mounting suspicion of Huawei’s 5G technology not only due to Chinese laws but also the company’s close ties with the communist government.

King maintained that these discussions are not solely centered on Huawei but that the governments of all countries supplying technology to the EU are subjected to the European Commission’s scrutiny. King said that “When we think about the overall security of products and supplies from different sources, we can think of their legal regime,” Reuters reports.

King explained his worry over the Chinese law, saying “In China, they have a national intelligence law that puts broad requirements on organizations to support and collaborate on national intelligence work and it’s a particular legal legislative framework which is relevant.”

According to an internal European Commission document, China’s National Intelligence Law commands that “organizations and citizens shall, in accordance with the law, support, cooperate with, and collaborate in national intelligence work.”

Huawei Senior Vice President Catherine Chen (陳黎芳) responded by telling the media that she believes it is wrong to give the company a nationality and that many Huawei parts are made in Europe. According to Chen, Huawei has already signed 28 contracts to provide 5G technology to European companies.

Huawei’s 5G technology is at the center of deteriorating U.S.-China relations, as the U.S. has been clamping down on the Chinese telecommunications giant. With its sales already suffering, pressure from the EU should be a major cause for concern for Huawei.