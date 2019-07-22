BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Connecticut
|12
|6
|.667
|—
|Washington
|11
|6
|.647
|½
|Chicago
|11
|8
|.579
|1½
|New York
|8
|10
|.444
|4
|Indiana
|6
|14
|.300
|7
|Atlanta
|5
|14
|.263
|7½
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Las Vegas
|12
|6
|.667
|—
|Seattle
|12
|8
|.600
|1
|Los Angeles
|10
|8
|.556
|2
|Minnesota
|10
|9
|.526
|2½
|Phoenix
|9
|8
|.529
|2½
|Dallas
|5
|14
|.263
|7½
___
|Saturday's Games
New York 83, Los Angeles 78
Phoenix 70, Dallas 66
|Sunday's Games
Washington 93, Atlanta 65
Las Vegas 79, Minnesota 74
Chicago 78, Indiana 70
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Los Angeles at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Seattle at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.<