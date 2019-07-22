  1. Home
BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/07/22 08:07
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Connecticut 12 6 .667
Washington 11 6 .647 ½
Chicago 11 8 .579
New York 8 10 .444 4
Indiana 6 14 .300 7
Atlanta 5 14 .263
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Las Vegas 12 6 .667
Seattle 12 8 .600 1
Los Angeles 10 8 .556 2
Minnesota 10 9 .526
Phoenix 9 8 .529
Dallas 5 14 .263

___

Saturday's Games

New York 83, Los Angeles 78

Phoenix 70, Dallas 66

Sunday's Games

Washington 93, Atlanta 65

Las Vegas 79, Minnesota 74

Chicago 78, Indiana 70

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Los Angeles at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Seattle at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.<