BC-BBA--Top Ten

BASEBALL'S TOP TEN By The Associated Press AMERICAN LEAGUE G AB R H Pct. LeMahieu NYY 90 375 71 125 .333 Brantley Hou 94 368 55 122 .332 Devers Bos 97 387 77 125 .323 Bogaerts Bos 96 374 75 116 .310 Merrifield KC 101 424 70 131 .309 Polanco Min 93 390 58 119 .305 Moncada ChW 89 345 53 104 .301 Alberto Bal 81 299 26 90 .301 La Stella LAA 78 283 49 85 .300 Trout LAA 93 323 76 97 .300 Home Runs

Trout, Los Angeles, 31; Encarnacion, New York, 29; Soler, Kansas City, 27; Bregman, Houston, 26; Kepler, Minnesota, 24; GSanchez, New York, 24; Vogelbach, Seattle, 23; 4 tied at 22.

Runs Batted In

Trout, Los Angeles, 78; Bogaerts, Boston, 75; Devers, Boston, 75; Soler, Kansas City, 70; Encarnacion, New York, 70; Abreu, Chicago, 69; LeMahieu, New York, 68; DoSantana, Seattle, 64; Rosario, Minnesota, 64; Kepler, Minnesota, 64.

Pitching

German, New York, 12-2; Verlander, Houston, 12-4; Lynn, Texas, 12-6; Morton, Tampa Bay, 11-3; ERodriguez, Boston, 11-4; Giolito, Chicago, 11-4; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 11-4; GCole, Houston, 10-5; Gonzales, Seattle, 10-8; Montas, Oakland, 9-2.