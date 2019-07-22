|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|64
|34
|.653
|—
|Tampa Bay
|57
|45
|.559
|9
|Boston
|54
|46
|.540
|11
|Toronto
|38
|63
|.376
|27½
|Baltimore
|31
|67
|.316
|33
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|60
|38
|.612
|—
|Cleveland
|57
|41
|.582
|3
|Chicago
|44
|52
|.458
|15
|Kansas City
|37
|64
|.366
|24½
|Detroit
|30
|65
|.316
|28½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|64
|37
|.634
|—
|Oakland
|57
|43
|.570
|6½
|Los Angeles
|51
|49
|.510
|12½
|Texas
|50
|49
|.505
|13
|Seattle
|40
|61
|.396
|24
___
|Saturday's Games
N.Y. Yankees 11, Colorado 5
Chicago White Sox 2, Tampa Bay 1, 11 innings
Toronto 7, Detroit 5
Boston 17, Baltimore 6
Houston 6, Texas 1
Kansas City 1, Cleveland 0
Oakland 5, Minnesota 4
L.A. Angels 6, Seattle 2
|Sunday's Games
Baltimore 5, Boston 0
Colorado 8, N.Y. Yankees 4
Cleveland 5, Kansas City 4
Detroit 4, Toronto 3, 10 innings
Tampa Bay 4, Chicago White Sox 2
Houston 5, Texas 3
Minnesota 7, Oakland 6
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
|Monday's Games
Cleveland (Clevinger 3-2) at Toronto (Borucki 0-0), 7:07 p.m.
Boston (Rodriguez 11-4) at Tampa Bay (Beeks 5-0), 7:10 p.m.
Miami (Richards 3-11) at Chicago White Sox (Nova 4-9), 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 5-4) at Minnesota (Perez 8-3), 8:10 p.m.
Oakland (Bailey 8-6) at Houston (Cole 10-5), 8:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Brooks 2-3) at Arizona (Ray 8-6), 9:40 p.m.
Texas (Sampson 6-6) at Seattle (Gonzales 10-8), 10:10 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
Cleveland at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Miami at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.