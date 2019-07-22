  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2019/07/22 05:38
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
LeMahieu NYY 90 375 71 125 .333
Brantley Hou 94 368 55 122 .332
Devers Bos 97 387 77 125 .323
Bogaerts Bos 96 374 75 116 .310
Merrifield KC 101 424 70 131 .309
Polanco Min 92 387 58 118 .305
Moncada ChW 89 345 53 104 .301
Alberto Bal 81 299 26 90 .301
La Stella LAA 78 283 49 85 .300
Trout LAA 93 323 76 97 .300
Home Runs

Trout, Los Angeles, 31; Encarnacion, New York, 29; Soler, Kansas City, 27; Bregman, Houston, 26; GSanchez, New York, 24; Vogelbach, Seattle, 23; Kepler, Minnesota, 23; 4 tied at 22.

Runs Batted In

Trout, Los Angeles, 78; Bogaerts, Boston, 75; Devers, Boston, 75; Soler, Kansas City, 70; Encarnacion, New York, 70; Abreu, Chicago, 69; LeMahieu, New York, 68; DoSantana, Seattle, 64; Rosario, Minnesota, 64; Bregman, Houston, 62.

Pitching

German, New York, 12-2; Verlander, Houston, 12-4; Lynn, Texas, 12-6; Morton, Tampa Bay, 11-3; ERodriguez, Boston, 11-4; Giolito, Chicago, 11-4; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 11-4; GCole, Houston, 10-5; Gonzales, Seattle, 10-8; Montas, Oakland, 9-2.