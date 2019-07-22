Sunday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE Boston 000 000 000—0 1 0 Baltimore 112 000 01x—5 7 0

Cashner, Hembree (8) and Vazquez; Wojciechowski, Fry (8), Givens (9) and Severino. W_Wojciechowski 1-3. L_Cashner 9-5. HRs_Baltimore, Villar (11), Mancini 2 (21).

___

Kansas City 101 000 011—4 8 1 Cleveland 002 003 00x—5 9 0

Sparkman, Hill (6), Lopez (7) and Gallagher; Plesac, Goody (7), Cimber (8), Hand (9) and Plawecki. W_Plesac 4-3. L_Sparkman 3-6. Sv_Hand (27). HRs_Kansas City, Starling (1), Soler (27). Cleveland, Ramirez (10), Lindor (16).

___

Toronto 100 000 002 0—3 5 0 Detroit 011 010 000 1—4 12 1

(10 innings)

Waguespack, Biagini (6), Law (8), Phelps (9), Mayza (10) and Maile, Jansen; Alexander, Jimenez (8), Greene (9), Ramirez (10) and Wilson. W_Ramirez 5-3. L_Mayza 0-1. HRs_Toronto, Gurriel Jr. (18). Detroit, Castellanos (11), Jones (10).

___

Chicago 000 000 200—2 5 0 Tampa Bay 040 000 00x—4 3 0

Cease, Osich (6), Cordero (8) and McCann; Snell, Kittredge (7), Pagan (8), Kolarek (9) and d'Arnaud. W_Snell 6-7. L_Cease 1-2. Sv_Kolarek (1). HRs_Tampa Bay, d'Arnaud (10).

___

Texas 001 001 001—3 6 0 Houston 200 020 01x—5 9 0

Lynn, C.Martin (8), Kelley (8), Leclerc (8) and Mathis; Armenteros, James (6), McHugh (6), Harris (8), Osuna (9) and Stassi. W_Armenteros 1-0. L_Lynn 12-6. Sv_Osuna (22). HRs_Texas, Mazara (13), Forsythe (6). Houston, Altuve (14), Brantley 2 (15).

___

INTERLEAGUE Colorado 104 200 010—8 10 0 New York 100 010 020—4 4 1

Marquez, Oberg (8), W.Davis (9) and Wolters; Paxton, Green (4), Ottavino (6), Tarpley (7), Chapman (9) and G.Sanchez. W_Marquez 9-5. L_Paxton 5-5. HRs_Colorado, Blackmon (21). New York, Tauchman (6), Hicks (10), LeMahieu (14).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE St. Louis 020 000 001—3 6 0 Cincinnati 000 000 010—1 7 1

Flaherty, Gallegos (5), Miller (7), Gant (8), C.Martinez (9) and Knizner; DeSclafani, Sims (7), Hughes (8), R.Iglesias (9) and Lavarnway. W_Gallegos 2-1. L_DeSclafani 5-5. Sv_C.Martinez (8). HRs_St. Louis, Munoz (2). Cincinnati, Ervin (2).