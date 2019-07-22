Sunday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Boston
|000
|000
|000—0
|1
|0
|Baltimore
|112
|000
|01x—5
|7
|0
Cashner, Hembree (8) and Vazquez; Wojciechowski, Fry (8), Givens (9) and Severino. W_Wojciechowski 1-3. L_Cashner 9-5. HRs_Baltimore, Villar (11), Mancini 2 (21).
___
|Kansas City
|101
|000
|011—4
|8
|1
|Cleveland
|002
|003
|00x—5
|9
|0
Sparkman, Hill (6), Lopez (7) and Gallagher; Plesac, Goody (7), Cimber (8), Hand (9) and Plawecki. W_Plesac 4-3. L_Sparkman 3-6. Sv_Hand (27). HRs_Kansas City, Starling (1), Soler (27). Cleveland, Ramirez (10), Lindor (16).
___
|Toronto
|100
|000
|002
|0—3
|5
|0
|Detroit
|011
|010
|000
|1—4
|12
|1
Waguespack, Biagini (6), Law (8), Phelps (9), Mayza (10) and Maile, Jansen; Alexander, Jimenez (8), Greene (9), Ramirez (10) and Wilson. W_Ramirez 5-3. L_Mayza 0-1. HRs_Toronto, Gurriel Jr. (18). Detroit, Castellanos (11), Jones (10).
___
|Chicago
|000
|000
|200—2
|5
|0
|Tampa Bay
|040
|000
|00x—4
|3
|0
Cease, Osich (6), Cordero (8) and McCann; Snell, Kittredge (7), Pagan (8), Kolarek (9) and d'Arnaud. W_Snell 6-7. L_Cease 1-2. Sv_Kolarek (1). HRs_Tampa Bay, d'Arnaud (10).
___
|Texas
|001
|001
|001—3
|6
|0
|Houston
|200
|020
|01x—5
|9
|0
Lynn, C.Martin (8), Kelley (8), Leclerc (8) and Mathis; Armenteros, James (6), McHugh (6), Harris (8), Osuna (9) and Stassi. W_Armenteros 1-0. L_Lynn 12-6. Sv_Osuna (22). HRs_Texas, Mazara (13), Forsythe (6). Houston, Altuve (14), Brantley 2 (15).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Colorado
|104
|200
|010—8
|10
|0
|New York
|100
|010
|020—4
|4
|1
Marquez, Oberg (8), W.Davis (9) and Wolters; Paxton, Green (4), Ottavino (6), Tarpley (7), Chapman (9) and G.Sanchez. W_Marquez 9-5. L_Paxton 5-5. HRs_Colorado, Blackmon (21). New York, Tauchman (6), Hicks (10), LeMahieu (14).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|St. Louis
|020
|000
|001—3
|6
|0
|Cincinnati
|000
|000
|010—1
|7
|1
Flaherty, Gallegos (5), Miller (7), Gant (8), C.Martinez (9) and Knizner; DeSclafani, Sims (7), Hughes (8), R.Iglesias (9) and Lavarnway. W_Gallegos 2-1. L_DeSclafani 5-5. Sv_C.Martinez (8). HRs_St. Louis, Munoz (2). Cincinnati, Ervin (2).