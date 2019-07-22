|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|LeMahieu NYY
|90
|375
|71
|125
|.333
|Brantley Hou
|93
|365
|53
|119
|.326
|Devers Bos
|97
|387
|77
|125
|.323
|Bogaerts Bos
|96
|374
|75
|116
|.310
|Merrifield KC
|101
|424
|70
|131
|.309
|Polanco Min
|92
|387
|58
|118
|.305
|Springer Hou
|68
|268
|57
|81
|.302
|Moncada ChW
|89
|345
|53
|104
|.301
|Alberto Bal
|81
|299
|26
|90
|.301
|La Stella LAA
|78
|283
|49
|85
|.300
|Home Runs
Trout, Los Angeles, 31; Encarnacion, New York, 29; Soler, Kansas City, 27; Bregman, Houston, 26; GSanchez, New York, 24; Vogelbach, Seattle, 23; Kepler, Minnesota, 23; 4 tied at 22.
|Runs Batted In
Trout, Los Angeles, 78; Bogaerts, Boston, 75; Devers, Boston, 75; Soler, Kansas City, 70; Encarnacion, New York, 70; Abreu, Chicago, 69; LeMahieu, New York, 68; DoSantana, Seattle, 64; Rosario, Minnesota, 64; Bregman, Houston, 62.
|Pitching
German, New York, 12-2; Verlander, Houston, 12-4; Lynn, Texas, 12-5; Morton, Tampa Bay, 11-3; ERodriguez, Boston, 11-4; Giolito, Chicago, 11-4; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 11-4; GCole, Houston, 10-5; Gonzales, Seattle, 10-8; Montas, Oakland, 9-2.