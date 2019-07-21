MEXICO CITY (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is in Mexico City for discussions with counterpart Marcelo Ebrard near the end of a Latin American tour.

Pompeo arrived by caravan to the Foreign Relations Department on Sunday morning. The department released a photo of him and Ebrard shaking hands, but the meeting was not open to the media.

It comes at the halfway point of a 90-day span during which Mexico has agreed to reduce migration through its territory toward the U.S. border. The deal headed off stiff tariffs on Mexican goods threatened by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Since then, Mexico has stepped up immigration enforcement, while the United States has expanded to two more border points a program sending asylum seekers back to Mexico to await the outcome of their claims.