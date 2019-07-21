BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Connecticut
|12
|6
|.667
|—
|Washington
|10
|6
|.625
|1
|Chicago
|10
|8
|.556
|2
|New York
|8
|10
|.444
|4
|Indiana
|6
|13
|.316
|6½
|Atlanta
|5
|13
|.278
|7
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Las Vegas
|11
|6
|.647
|—
|Seattle
|12
|8
|.600
|½
|Los Angeles
|10
|8
|.556
|1½
|Minnesota
|10
|8
|.556
|1½
|Phoenix
|9
|8
|.529
|2
|Dallas
|5
|14
|.263
|7
___
|Saturday's Games
New York 83, Los Angeles 78
Phoenix 70, Dallas 66
|Sunday's Games
Atlanta at Washington, 3 p.m.
Minnesota at Las Vegas, 6 p.m.
Indiana at Chicago, 6 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Los Angeles at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Seattle at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.<