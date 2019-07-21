  1. Home
  2. World

BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/07/21 22:01
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Connecticut 12 6 .667
Washington 10 6 .625 1
Chicago 10 8 .556 2
New York 8 10 .444 4
Indiana 6 13 .316
Atlanta 5 13 .278 7
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Las Vegas 11 6 .647
Seattle 12 8 .600 ½
Los Angeles 10 8 .556
Minnesota 10 8 .556
Phoenix 9 8 .529 2
Dallas 5 14 .263 7

___

Saturday's Games

New York 83, Los Angeles 78

Phoenix 70, Dallas 66

Sunday's Games

Atlanta at Washington, 3 p.m.

Minnesota at Las Vegas, 6 p.m.

Indiana at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Los Angeles at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Seattle at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.<