|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|64
|33
|.660
|—
|Tampa Bay
|56
|45
|.554
|10
|Boston
|54
|45
|.545
|11
|Toronto
|38
|62
|.380
|27½
|Baltimore
|30
|67
|.309
|34
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|59
|38
|.608
|—
|Cleveland
|56
|41
|.577
|3
|Chicago
|44
|51
|.463
|14
|Kansas City
|37
|63
|.370
|23½
|Detroit
|29
|65
|.309
|28½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|63
|37
|.630
|—
|Oakland
|57
|42
|.576
|5½
|Los Angeles
|51
|49
|.510
|12
|Texas
|50
|48
|.510
|12
|Seattle
|40
|61
|.396
|23½
___
|Saturday's Games
N.Y. Yankees 11, Colorado 5
Chicago White Sox 2, Tampa Bay 1, 11 innings
Toronto 7, Detroit 5
Boston 17, Baltimore 6
Houston 6, Texas 1
Kansas City 1, Cleveland 0
Oakland 5, Minnesota 4
L.A. Angels 6, Seattle 2
|Sunday's Games
Boston at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
Colorado at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Toronto at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Oakland at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
|Monday's Games
Cleveland (Clevinger 3-2) at Toronto (Borucki 0-0), 7:07 p.m.
Boston (Rodriguez 11-4) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Miami (Richards 3-11) at Chicago White Sox (Nova 4-9), 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 5-4) at Minnesota (Perez 8-3), 8:10 p.m.
Oakland (Bailey 8-6) at Houston (Cole 10-5), 8:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Brooks 2-3) at Arizona (Ray 8-6), 9:40 p.m.
Texas (Chavez 3-5) at Seattle (Gonzales 10-8), 10:10 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
Cleveland at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Miami at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.