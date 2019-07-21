TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – China’s violation of religious freedom was spotlighted in a panel discussion at the second Ministerial to Advance Religious Freedom, hosted by the U.S. State Department in Washington from July 16 – 18.

According to the State Department, the three-day conference was the largest religious freedom event in the world, and brought together more than 1,000 civil society and religious leaders from dozens of countries.

However, religious freedom violators such as China, Iran, and Pakistan were not invited to the gathering.

For the past two decades, China has been signaled out by the State Department as a “country of particular concern” for its “systematic, ongoing, [and] egregious violations of religious freedom.”

Speaking in a panel discussion at the conference, U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said, “Unless we’re willing to speak out against human rights and violations of religious freedom in China, we lose all moral authority to talk about it any other place in the world,” the Epoch Times reported.

Former U.S. Rep. Frank Wolf, a longtime advocate for worldwide religious freedom, said in the panel discussion, that the abuses in China are the worst in 30 years, including its coercion of the Catholic church, the mass detention of more than 1 million Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities in the region of Xinjiang in internment camps, and the “cultural genocide" of Tibetan Buddhists, according to the Epoch Times.

Pelosi said that she and other lawmakers had advocated for China to be stripped of preferential trading status with the United States after the Tiananmen Square massacre in 1989, but received heavy pushback from the business community, which argued that economic openness would lead to greater liberties, the news outlet reported. She added that 30 years later, what the commercial interest groups were suggesting didn’t work, “but they take no responsibility for it,” the Epoch Times reported.