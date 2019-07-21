World No. 3 badminton player Chou Tien-chen (周天成) clinched the men's singles title at the Indonesia Open in Jakarta on Sunday, becoming the first Taiwanese to do so.

In a match that lasted only 91 minutes, Chou demolished Anders Antonsen of Denmark 21-18, 24-26, 21-15 to win the title.

It was Chou's first win of the season, his first title in a super 1000 level event, and the first men's singles championship victory by a Taiwanese in the Indonesia Open.

Prior to Sunday's match, Chou and world No. 11 Antonsen had faced off four times, with Chou winning each time.

The Indonesia Open, held July 18-21, carried a total purse of US$1.25 million. The tournament is one of three super 1000 level events of the season, with the other two being the All England Open and the China Open.

Meanwhile, Taiwan's Pai Yu-po (白馭珀) won the women's singles title at the 2019 Russian Open on Sunday at Sport Hall Olympic in Russia, beating top seed Kirsty Gilmour of Scotland 9-21, 21-19, 21-19, to claim her first victory of the season.