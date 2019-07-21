The first of Lufthansa's two daily direct flights to Cairo took off as scheduled on Sunday following a brief suspension of services a day earlier. The airline mentioned "safety" as its concern without giving further details.

Flight LH582 departed Frankfurt at 12:34 p.m. CEST (1034 UTC) — two hours later than scheduled. A second Lufthansa flight was scheduled to depart from Munich around 9 p.m. Sunday evening.

British Airways (BA) flights to Cairo remained suspended as part of what the carrier described as its constant review of security arrangements, calling the measure "a precaution to allow for further assessment."

Warning to travelers

"There is a heightened risk of terrorism against aviation," Britain's Foreign Office said in a travel advisory to nationals heading to Egypt.

The Foreign Office said flights departing Egypt for the UK were also undergoing "additional security measures," and urged passengers to "cooperate fully with security officials at airports."

Read more: British Airways, Lufthansa cancel flights to Cairo over security concerns

kw/jlw (AFP, dpa, Reuters)

Every day, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up for the newsletter here.