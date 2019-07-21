TAIPEI -- (Taiwan News) The U.S. State Department expressed its concern yesterday (July 20) over China's disruption of its neighbors' gas and oil operations in the South China Sea, a day after Vietnam ordered the withdrawal of a Chinese survey ship conducting operations in the country's exclusive economic zone.

In a statement, the State Department said Chinese interference not only "threaten(s) regional energy security" but also "undermines the free and open Indo-Pacific energy market." It also condemned China's reclamation of artificial islands in the South China Sea, which it has since been militarizing despite China leader Xi Jinping's pledge in 2015 not to do so.

The statement comes on the heels of Vietnam's demand that a Chinese oil exploration ship cease operations being conducted within Vietnam's 200-mile exclusive economic zone, according to The Straits Times. The ship identified as the Haiyang Dizhi 8 had been lurking in Vietnamese waters for over a week with three armed escorts purportedly belonging to the Chinese coast guard, resulting in a standoff with nine Vietnamese patrol vessels.

Vietnam Foreign Ministry spokeswomen Li Thi Thu Hang, said Vietnam had lodged protests through multiple channels and that the incursion infringed upon the 1982 United Nations of the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), which grants coastal countries "sovereign rights for the purpose of exploring, conserving and managing the natural resources ... for the economic exploitation and exploration of its (exclusive economic) zone," reports VnExpress.

China claims most of the South China Sea as its own, putting it at odds with the claims of its neighbors, including Vietnam, the Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia, Brunei, and Taiwan. Chinese vessels have been involved in a number of disputes recently and have, in addition to interrupting other countries' offshore oil development, been accused of illegal fishing and aggressive behavior.