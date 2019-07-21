TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A 16-year-old girl living in Hsinchu City has recently met her biological father for the first time thanks to the help of a local household registration office, Central News Agency (CNA) reported on Sunday (July 21).

Hsinchu City’s Xiangshan District Household Registration Office said on Sunday that a few days ago a teenage girl came to the office to apply for the National Identification Card. When she was told that she needed to have the presence of a legal representative, in other words, one of her parents, to be allowed to apply for the identity card, she put up a facial expression that showed she had difficulty.

The teen said her mother fell in love with her biological father 17 years ago, but because of parental objection, they were forced to part, according to the news outlet. However, the girl’s mother later found herself pregnant, so she gave birth to her daughter and raised the child by herself. For 16 years, the teen had not been able to meet her father because her parents had not contacted each other since they parted, and she had no ways of contacting her father either.

After the household registration office workers learned of the girl’s situation, they began a "manhunt" to look for the teen’s father. After going through some twists and turns, they finally got in contact with the teen’s father surnamed You (游), CNA reported. The office workers acted as go-betweens and arranged for the teen and her father to meet at the household registration office, and for the girl to complete her identity card application procedure at the same time, according to the news outlet.

The household registration workers said the teenager and her father, You, met for the first time in 16 years, and originally they looked at each other and were silent. However, with the father revealing the shame and regret he had felt for 16 years for not raising his daughter, the tears the teen had been trying hard to withhold were no longer retainable, and they hugged each other and cried together. Upon seeing the reunion of the father and daughter, the office workers felt proud and happy about successfully completing the "manhunt" mission, CNA reported.