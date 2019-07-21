MUMBAI, India (AP) — India cricket chief selector says veteran wicketkeeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni is not available for next month's tour of the West Indies.

"Retirement is purely individual. A legendary cricketer like MS Dhoni, he knows when to retire," chief selector MSK Prasad said on Sunday while announcing squads for the tour of the West Indies.

"What is the future course of action that is in the hands of the selection committee. I don't think we need to discuss anything more on it. First of all he (Dhoni) is not available. Second, we have already started grooming youngsters."

Since India's exit from the Cricket World Cup, where it lost to New Zealand in the semi-finals, there were media reports that Dhoni might not go on the tour of the West Indies, starting on Aug. 3.

There were reports that Dhoni wanted to spend time over the next two months with the Parachute Regiment of the Indian army, where he's ranked as honorary Lieutenant Colonel.

India's tour of West Indies begins with a three-match Twenty20 series, followed by a three-match ODI series and then two test matches.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya has been rested from the tour while fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah was named only in the test squad while being rested for the Twenty20s and ODIs.

Ravichandran Ashwin is among the three specialist spinners named in the test squad. Ashwin has not played international matches since December 2018 when he had a side strain during a test match in Adelaide. Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav are the other two spinners.

Shikhar Dhawan has recovered from broken thumb and was named in both the ODI and Twenty20 squads while Vijay Shankar was left out as he's still recovering from a fractured toe.

Uncapped fast bowler Navdeep Saini was included in the ODI and T20 squads while legspinner Rahul Chahar was called up to the T20 squad only.

___

Squads:

Twenty20s: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini.

ODIs: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kedar Jadhav, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Navdeep Saini.

Tests: Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav.