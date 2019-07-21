  1. Home
  2. World

Heat, humidity keeps hold on Eastern US as weekend slogs on

By  Associated Press
2019/07/21 17:32
The sun rises over New York City and the Empire State Building while a man sprays water at Pier A on Saturday, July 20, 2019 in Hoboken, N.J. Temperat

The sun rises over New York City and the Empire State Building while a man sprays water at Pier A on Saturday, July 20, 2019 in Hoboken, N.J. Temperat

Finnegan plays at the dog beach at Quiet Waters Park in Annapolis, Md., Saturday, July 20, 2019. The National Weather Service said "a dangerous heat w

Finnegan plays at the dog beach at Quiet Waters Park in Annapolis, Md., Saturday, July 20, 2019. The National Weather Service said "a dangerous heat w

People sunbathe at Pier 45 on Saturday, July 20, 2019 in New York. Temperatures in the high 90s are forecast for Saturday and Sunday with a heat index

People sunbathe at Pier 45 on Saturday, July 20, 2019 in New York. Temperatures in the high 90s are forecast for Saturday and Sunday with a heat index

Street performers dressed in costume take a break to drink water in Times Square as temperatures reach the mid-to-upper 90s Saturday, July 20, 2019, i

Street performers dressed in costume take a break to drink water in Times Square as temperatures reach the mid-to-upper 90s Saturday, July 20, 2019, i

People enjoy the day playing in a water fountain as the Empire State Building is seen from Williamsburg section of Brooklyn on Saturday, July 20, 2019

People enjoy the day playing in a water fountain as the Empire State Building is seen from Williamsburg section of Brooklyn on Saturday, July 20, 2019

An early morning rower glides through the glare of the rising sun on the Potomac River at the start of a hot day in Washington, Saturday July 20, 2019

An early morning rower glides through the glare of the rising sun on the Potomac River at the start of a hot day in Washington, Saturday July 20, 2019

A spectator drops water on his head while watching the fourth inning of a baseball game between the Baltimore Orioles and the Boston Red Sox in hot we

A spectator drops water on his head while watching the fourth inning of a baseball game between the Baltimore Orioles and the Boston Red Sox in hot we

NEW YORK (AP) — A heat wave will continue to keep much of the Eastern United States in its grip Sunday, while a cold front that could lower temperatures in the middle of the country may be accompanied by thunderstorms that threaten flash floods.

The National Weather Service says the "oppressive and dangerous" heat wave will abate by Monday and Tuesday. The agency says the greatest heat threat is in the Carolinas up to Maine, where temperatures will feel like 100 to 110 degrees Fahrenheit (38 to 43 degrees Celsius).

Temperatures are expected to remain at or above the high 70s overnight (26 degrees Celsius).

Inland, a cold front stretching between the Central Plains and the Great Lakes region is forecast to move south, carrying showers and thunderstorms that could bring heavy rainfall and flash flooding to the Midwest.

___

Associated Press writers Jennifer Peltz, Julie Walker, Ben Walker and Ronald Blum in New York; Michael Balsamo in Washington; Susan Haigh in Norwich, Connecticut, and Tom Canavan in Oceanport, New Jersey, and Michal Dwojak in Chicago contributed to this report.