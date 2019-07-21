TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A New Taipei City resident surnamed Hsu (許) was rescued by the coast guard and transported to a lcoal hospital for treatment on Saturday (July 20) after he was hit by a person who rock jumped right after him at Longdong Bay, Gongliao District, New Taipei City, Central News Agency (CNA) reported.

The coast guard said it received a report from New Taipei City Fire Department’s Gongliao branch near 1 p.m. that a man was suspected to have suffered from a concussion at the Longdong rock jumping platform (龍洞跳水平台), according to CNA. The coast guard immediately directed its Longdong unit to come to the man’s rescue.

The coast guard said that due to the hot weather, Yingge District resident Hsu took his family to the Longdong platform for rock jumping. As there were many rock jumpers at the time, Hsu's jump from the platform into the sea was immedaitely followed by the person after him, CNA reported.

The person jumping after Hsu misjudged the point Hsu entered the sea, directly jumping onto Hsu’s head, causing him to feel dizzy and swallow water, according to the news outlet. His family immediately called for help, the coast guard said.

The coast guard along with Red Cross life guards drove a lifeboat to take Hsu ashore, and the fire department’s Gongliao branch then sent him to Keelung Chang Gung Memorial Hospital for treatment.

(Taiwan Coast Guard Administration photo)