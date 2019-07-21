  1. Home
Fletcher, Trout lead Angels past Mariners 6-2

By CHRIS TALBOTT , Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/07/21 13:09
Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout connects on a three-run home run against the Seattle Mariners in the ninth inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 20,

Los Angeles Angels catcher Kevan Smith, left, shares congratulations with closing pitcher Hansel Robles after the team beat the Seattle Mariners in a

Seattle Mariners' Mallex Smith, right, loses his helmet as he is tagged out by Los Angeles Angels first baseman Albert Pujols at first base on a pick-

Seattle Mariners' J.P. Crawford heads home to score against the Los Angeles Angels in the third inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 20, 2019, in

Los Angeles Angels' Kevan Smith singles in a run against the Seattle Mariners in the fourth inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 20, 2019, in Seat

Seattle Mariners relief pitcher Wade LeBlanc throws against the Los Angeles Angels in the second inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 20, 2019, in

Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Griffin Canning reaches for a sacrifice bunt from Seattle Mariners' J.P. Crawford in the first inning of a basebal

Seattle Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach spins around after swinging and missing to strike out as Los Angeles Angels catcher Kevan Smith reaches for the bal

SEATTLE (AP) — David Fletcher singled home the tiebreaking run in the ninth inning, Mike Trout followed with a three-run homer and the Los Angeles Angels took advantage of a big mistake on defense by Seattle to beat the Mariners 6-2 Saturday night.

Held without a baserunner until the ninth inning of a 10-0 loss Friday, the Angels bounced back and stopped a three-game skid.

With two outs in the ninth, the Mariners misplayed Luis Rengifo's popup into an infield single that left runners at the corners. Fletcher's single gave Los Angeles a 3-2 lead, and Trout connected off Roenis Elías (2-2) for his AL-leading 31st home run.

It was Rengifo who singled in the ninth Friday night for the Angels' only hit, ending Mike Leake's run at a perfect game.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports