Fletcher, Trout lead Angels past Mariners 6-2

SEATTLE (AP) — David Fletcher singled home the tiebreaking run in the ninth inning, Mike Trout followed with a three-run homer and the Los Angeles Angels took advantage of a big mistake on defense by Seattle to beat the Mariners 6-2 Saturday night.
Held without a baserunner until the ninth inning of a 10-0 loss Friday, the Angels bounced back and stopped a three-game skid.
With two outs in the ninth, the Mariners misplayed Luis Rengifo's popup into an infield single that left runners at the corners. Fletcher's single gave Los Angeles a 3-2 lead, and Trout connected off Roenis Elías (2-2) for his AL-leading 31st home run.
It was Rengifo who singled in the ninth Friday night for the Angels' only hit, ending Mike Leake's run at a perfect game.
