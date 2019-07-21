  1. Home
  2. World

BC-BBN--Top Ten

By  Associated Press
2019/07/21 13:02
BC-BBN--Top Ten
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
NATIONAL LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
McNeil NYM 84 325 49 112 .345
Yelich Mil 91 341 76 115 .337
Bellinger LAD 97 349 79 116 .332
Rendon Was 83 312 70 100 .321
KMarte Ari 95 384 63 122 .318
Blackmon Col 81 349 71 109 .312
Arenado Col 97 371 63 114 .307
Dahl Col 88 326 61 98 .301
Verdugo LAD 95 307 40 92 .300
Freeman Atl 99 390 73 116 .297
Home Runs

Yelich, Milwaukee, 35; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 34; Alonso, New York, 33; Renfroe, San Diego, 28; Bell, Pittsburgh, 27; FReyes, San Diego, 26; Moustakas, Milwaukee, 26; Freeman, Atlanta, 25; Machado, San Diego, 25; Muncy, Los Angeles, 25.

Runs Batted In

Bell, Pittsburgh, 85; Freeman, Atlanta, 77; EEscobar, Arizona, 77; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 77; Yelich, Milwaukee, 76; Alonso, New York, 75; Arenado, Colorado, 74; Harper, Philadelphia, 70; 3 tied at 67.

Pitching

Strasburg, Washington, 12-4; Ryu, Los Angeles, 11-2; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 11-3; Soroka, Atlanta, 10-2; Greinke, Arizona, 10-4; Fried, Atlanta, 10-4; LCastillo, Cincinnati, 9-3; Hudson, St. Louis, 9-4; Scherzer, Washington, 9-5; Lester, Chicago, 9-6.