|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|McNeil NYM
|84
|325
|49
|112
|.345
|Yelich Mil
|91
|341
|76
|115
|.337
|Bellinger LAD
|97
|349
|79
|116
|.332
|Rendon Was
|83
|312
|70
|100
|.321
|KMarte Ari
|95
|384
|63
|122
|.318
|Blackmon Col
|81
|349
|71
|109
|.312
|Arenado Col
|97
|371
|63
|114
|.307
|Dahl Col
|88
|326
|61
|98
|.301
|Verdugo LAD
|95
|307
|40
|92
|.300
|Freeman Atl
|99
|390
|73
|116
|.297
|Home Runs
Yelich, Milwaukee, 35; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 34; Alonso, New York, 33; Renfroe, San Diego, 28; Bell, Pittsburgh, 27; FReyes, San Diego, 26; Moustakas, Milwaukee, 26; Freeman, Atlanta, 25; Machado, San Diego, 25; Muncy, Los Angeles, 25.
|Runs Batted In
Bell, Pittsburgh, 85; Freeman, Atlanta, 77; EEscobar, Arizona, 77; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 77; Yelich, Milwaukee, 76; Alonso, New York, 75; Arenado, Colorado, 74; Harper, Philadelphia, 70; 3 tied at 67.
|Pitching
Strasburg, Washington, 12-4; Ryu, Los Angeles, 11-2; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 11-3; Soroka, Atlanta, 10-2; Greinke, Arizona, 10-4; Fried, Atlanta, 10-4; LCastillo, Cincinnati, 9-3; Hudson, St. Louis, 9-4; Scherzer, Washington, 9-5; Lester, Chicago, 9-6.