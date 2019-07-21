  1. Home
  2. World

BC-BBA--Top Ten

By  Associated Press
2019/07/21 12:51
BC-BBA--Top Ten
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
LeMahieu NYY 89 371 70 124 .334
Brantley Hou 93 365 53 119 .326
Devers Bos 96 383 77 124 .324
Bogaerts Bos 95 370 75 116 .314
Merrifield KC 100 419 70 131 .313
Polanco Min 92 387 58 118 .305
Moncada ChW 88 342 53 104 .304
Alberto Bal 79 296 26 90 .304
Springer Hou 68 268 57 81 .302
La Stella LAA 78 283 49 85 .300
Home Runs

Trout, Los Angeles, 31; Encarnacion, New York, 29; Bregman, Houston, 26; Soler, Kansas City, 26; GSanchez, New York, 24; Vogelbach, Seattle, 23; Kepler, Minnesota, 23; 4 tied at 22.

Runs Batted In

Trout, Los Angeles, 78; Bogaerts, Boston, 75; Devers, Boston, 75; Encarnacion, New York, 70; Abreu, Chicago, 69; Soler, Kansas City, 69; LeMahieu, New York, 67; DoSantana, Seattle, 64; Rosario, Minnesota, 64; Bregman, Houston, 62.

Pitching

German, New York, 12-2; Verlander, Houston, 12-4; Lynn, Texas, 12-5; Morton, Tampa Bay, 11-3; ERodriguez, Boston, 11-4; Giolito, Chicago, 11-4; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 11-4; GCole, Houston, 10-5; Gonzales, Seattle, 10-8; Montas, Oakland, 9-2.