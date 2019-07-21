BC-BBA--Top Ten

BASEBALL'S TOP TEN By The Associated Press AMERICAN LEAGUE G AB R H Pct. LeMahieu NYY 89 371 70 124 .334 Brantley Hou 93 365 53 119 .326 Devers Bos 96 383 77 124 .324 Bogaerts Bos 95 370 75 116 .314 Merrifield KC 100 419 70 131 .313 Polanco Min 92 387 58 118 .305 Moncada ChW 88 342 53 104 .304 Alberto Bal 79 296 26 90 .304 Springer Hou 68 268 57 81 .302 Trout LAA 92 319 75 96 .301 Home Runs

Trout, Los Angeles, 30; Encarnacion, New York, 29; Bregman, Houston, 26; Soler, Kansas City, 26; GSanchez, New York, 24; Vogelbach, Seattle, 23; Kepler, Minnesota, 23; 4 tied at 22.

Runs Batted In

Trout, Los Angeles, 75; Bogaerts, Boston, 75; Devers, Boston, 75; Encarnacion, New York, 70; Abreu, Chicago, 69; Soler, Kansas City, 69; LeMahieu, New York, 67; DoSantana, Seattle, 64; Rosario, Minnesota, 64; Bregman, Houston, 62.

Pitching

German, New York, 12-2; Verlander, Houston, 12-4; Lynn, Texas, 12-5; Morton, Tampa Bay, 11-3; ERodriguez, Boston, 11-4; Giolito, Chicago, 11-4; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 11-4; GCole, Houston, 10-5; Gonzales, Seattle, 10-8; Montas, Oakland, 9-2.