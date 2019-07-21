Saturday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Toronto
|100
|042
|000—7
|12
|1
|Detroit
|030
|200
|000—5
|7
|0
Thornton, Shafer (6), Phelps (7), Hudson (8), Giles (9) and Jansen; Norris, G.Soto (5), Farmer (6), Rosenthal (8), Jimenez (9) and J.Hicks. W_Font 3-2. L_G.Soto 0-4. Sv_Giles (14). HRs_Toronto, Drury (9), Guerrero Jr. (9). Detroit, Goodrum (9), Hicks (5).
___
|Texas
|000
|100
|000—1
|2
|0
|Houston
|002
|031
|00x—6
|11
|0
Jurado, Valdez (6), B.Martin (7), Bird (8), Guerrieri (8) and Federowicz; Urquidy, Devenski (8), H.Rondon (9) and Chirinos. W_Urquidy 1-0. L_Jurado 5-6. HRs_Texas, Choo (16). Houston, Kemp (7), Gurriel (18).
___
|Chicago
|000
|000
|001
|01—2
|8
|1
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|100
|00—1
|9
|0
Giolito, Bummer (7), Marshall (9), Fry (10), Colome (11) and J.McCann; Yarbrough, D.Castillo (7), Drake (8), Poche (9), Pagan (9), Kolarek (10), Roe (11) and Zunino. W_Fry 2-4. L_Kolarek 3-3. Sv_Colome (21). HRs_Chicago, McCann (11). Tampa Bay, Garcia (13).
___
|Kansas City
|100
|000
|000—1
|6
|0
|Cleveland
|000
|000
|000—0
|3
|1
Junis, Barlow (7), Diekman (8), Kennedy (9) and Gallagher; Plutko, Clippard (8), Wittgren (9) and Perez. W_Junis 6-8. L_Plutko 3-2. Sv_Kennedy (17). HRs_Kansas City, Dozier (15).
___
|Boston
|041
|830
|001—17
|17
|0
|Baltimore
|005
|010
|000—
|6
|14
|1
Porcello, Hembree (6), Hernandez (7), Taylor (8), Brewer (9) and C.Vazquez, Leon; Eshelman, Yacabonis (4), Scott (5), Wilkerson (8) and Sisco. W_Porcello 8-7. L_Eshelman 0-2. HRs_Boston, Betts (15), Leon (3), Bradley Jr. 2 (11), Devers (20). Baltimore, Nunez (22), Santander (6).
___
|Oakland
|000
|000
|302—5
|11
|0
|Minnesota
|200
|000
|200—4
|9
|1
Anderson, Petit (7), Buchter (7), Treinen (8), Hendriks (9) and Herrmann, Phegley; Berrios, Duffey (6), Littell (7), Parker (8), Rogers (9) and Garver. W_Treinen 3-3. L_Rogers 2-2. Sv_Hendriks (8). HRs_Oakland, Canha (16), Laureano (20). Minnesota, Cruz (19), Garver (17), Sano (14).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Colorado
|000
|005
|000—
|5
|7
|2
|New York
|150
|300
|20x—11
|14
|0
Senzatela, Bettis (2), Estevez (4), Shaw (6), Diaz (7) and Wolters; Tanaka, Kahnle (7), Hale (8) and Romine. W_Tanaka 7-5. L_Senzatela 8-7. HRs_Colorado, Arenado (22).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|San Diego
|003
|110
|000—5
|9
|1
|Chicago
|201
|300
|00x—6
|11
|1
Lucchesi, Strahm (5), Wingenter (7) and Hedges, Mejia; Quintana, Kintzler (6), Cishek (7), Strop (8), Kimbrel (9) and Caratini. W_Quintana 8-7. L_Lucchesi 7-5. Sv_Kimbrel (6). HRs_San Diego, Machado (25), Renfroe (28), Tatis Jr. (16). Chicago, Baez (24).
___
|New York
|010
|124
|003—11
|17
|0
|San Francisco
|000
|010
|003—
|4
|9
|0
Lockett, Wilson (6), Bashlor (7), Nogosek (9) and Ramos, Nido; Samardzija, Holland (6), Blach (7) and Posey. W_Lockett 1-1. L_Samardzija 7-8. HRs_New York, Smith (10), McNeil (9), Frazier (13), Alonso (33). San Francisco, Yastrzemski (8), Dickerson (5).
___
|St. Louis
|000
|001
|010—2
|6
|0
|Cincinnati
|000
|000
|30x—3
|7
|0
Mikolas, Helsley (7) and Wieters; L.Castillo, Garrett (7), Lorenzen (8) and Graterol. W_Garrett 4-1. L_Mikolas 6-10. Sv_Lorenzen (6). HRs_St. Louis, Wieters (7). Cincinnati, VanMeter (1).
___
|Philadelphia
|000
|010
|000—1
|3
|1
|Pittsburgh
|003
|001
|10x—5
|13
|1
Eflin, Pivetta (5), Morin (7), Salas (8) and Realmuto; Musgrove, Feliz (7), Liriano (8), F.Vazquez (9) and Stallings, E.Diaz. W_Musgrove 7-8. L_Eflin 7-10.
___
|Washington
|000
|130
|001—5
|12
|1
|Atlanta
|100
|002
|000—3
|8
|1
A.Sanchez, Suero (6), Rodney (8), Doolittle (8) and Suzuki; Soroka, Newcomb (7), Minter (9), Parsons (9) and B.McCann, Flowers. W_A.Sanchez 6-6. L_Soroka 10-2. Sv_Doolittle (21). HRs_Washington, Adams (15). Atlanta, McCann (9).