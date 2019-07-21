  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2019/07/21 10:51
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
NATIONAL LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
McNeil NYM 84 325 49 112 .345
Bellinger LAD 96 348 77 116 .333
Yelich Mil 90 336 73 112 .333
Rendon Was 83 312 70 100 .321
KMarte Ari 94 380 62 120 .316
Blackmon Col 81 349 71 109 .312
Arenado Col 97 371 63 114 .307
Verdugo LAD 94 303 40 92 .304
Dahl Col 88 326 61 98 .301
Freeman Atl 99 390 73 116 .297
Home Runs

Yelich, Milwaukee, 35; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 34; Alonso, New York, 33; Renfroe, San Diego, 28; Bell, Pittsburgh, 27; FReyes, San Diego, 26; Freeman, Atlanta, 25; Machado, San Diego, 25; Muncy, Los Angeles, 25; Moustakas, Milwaukee, 25.

Runs Batted In

Bell, Pittsburgh, 85; Freeman, Atlanta, 77; EEscobar, Arizona, 77; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 77; Alonso, New York, 75; Yelich, Milwaukee, 75; Arenado, Colorado, 74; Harper, Philadelphia, 70; 3 tied at 67.

Pitching

Strasburg, Washington, 12-4; Ryu, Los Angeles, 11-2; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 11-3; Soroka, Atlanta, 10-2; Greinke, Arizona, 10-4; Fried, Atlanta, 10-4; LCastillo, Cincinnati, 9-3; Hudson, St. Louis, 9-4; Scherzer, Washington, 9-5; Lester, Chicago, 9-6.